'Thoughts and Prayers go Out to the Families': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma React as Cricketers Offers Condolences After Odisha Train Accident

The Indian cricketing fraternity united as they expressed grief following the Coromandel Train crash in Odisha, which resulted in the tragic death of nearly 233 people. At least 900 people are expected to have sustained injuries as the tragic accident took place in the Balasore district. As many as three trains derailed and toppled over one another resulting in one of the most horrific train accidents the country has witnessed of late.

Following the tragic accident, the sports fraternity united as they paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh were some of the players posted their messages on social media, expressing their grief.

Kohli on Saturday posted a message on social media, offering his prayers for those affected by the tragic crash.

Odisha Train Accident LIVE: 288 Killed, 17 Coaches Derailed; CM Meets Injured, PM to Arrive Today

“Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted the talismanic batter, who is currently in UK, preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma also expressed his grief on the mishap.

Ajinkya Rahane also shared his thoughts, expressing his sorrow for the tragedy.

Mumbai Indians, the joint-most successful in IPL history also put out a tweet regarding the Odisha accident.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag also offered their condolences.

“Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha, condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured," wrote Sehwag.

“Pained to know about railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia& Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest," the Turbanator tweeted.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their life in the #Odisha train mishap my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

The accident is reported to have taken place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore around 7 PM on Friday night. As per reports, the coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express got derailed and fell on the adjacent tracks, causing further damage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself flew to the spot with numerous ambulances, and government personnel working to take those who suffered injuries to the hospitals in any vehicles available.