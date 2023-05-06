Ambition - To Become an Indian Cricketer: Childhood Friend Shares Scrapbook Filled by Virat Kohli in 2002

From an ambitious youngster to India’s most successful Test captain, Virat Kohli’s journey in international cricket has been inspirational. He has had his share of success and failures all these years but what hasn’t changed is his commitment to the game. His aggression, animated behavior, and fearless approach often become the talking point but his contribution to Indian cricket is unmatchable.

The urge of doing better with every game keeps him ahead of many players of his age. Virat has often spoken about the mindset with which he takes the field and those who have seen him since childhood, know very well about his desire to move upwards.

In a video shared by RCB, Kohli’s childhood friend Shalaj Sondhi shared an interesting anecdote that explains what made the former one of the finest Indian cricketers.

“We met in class fifth. Our team had a state match in Una and Virat was playing on 190. He had to complete his 200 runs in that innings and wickets were falling at the other end. So, when I came in to bat, Virat said you just have to stand and I will deliver. He went on to score 250 runs and then I realised he is the next version of the Indian cricket team," Sondhi said.

Sondhi further spoke about an old scrapbook which is one of his prized possessions. He said Virat filled it back in 2002-03 and mentioned his ambition of becoming an Indian cricketer.

“I have a scrapbook where every friend wrote something in it. They would write about themselves and Virat Kohli has also written. He wrote that he aimed to become an Indian cricketer in 2002 or 2003," he added.

Meanwhile, Coach Rajkumar Sharma also spoke about the fearless and passionate attitude of Kohli. He narrated an incident from his junior days when Virat went against his mother and the coach’s advice to face players much older than him despite getting hit on the chest with the ball at the academy in West Delhi.

“On May 30, 1998, he came to me with his brother and father. Within a few days, we could see that he was different from others, a very active and very naughty guy. He was determined and dedicated and wanted to dominate from the first day. He had a tremendous self-belief that he can do anything," revealed Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

“Junior teammates could never get Virat out so he came to me and said he wanted to play in the senior group. Despite my hesitation, he kept insisting and then I decided to give him a chance. I was also irritated but he played well. Though he once got hit on the chest, he told his mother I’ll play with seniors only come what may. He’s special and has god-gifted talent. He has been playing bold from a very young age," added Sharma.

