Virat Kohli Shocked at Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal in the 2nd ODI Against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav’s miserable run in the ODI series against Australia has come up as a point of huge concern for Team India management. After failing to score a run in the opening encounter, the world No.1 T20I batter was dismissed for a golden duck in the penultimate ODI on Sunday, March 19. What was surprising was the fact that the manner of dismissal in the second ODI was quite similar to that of the first game. Surya’s departure surprised innumerable cricket fans and followers. Virat Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker’s end, also appeared to be quite disappointed by Surya’s dismissal.

Live Score Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Updates

Advertisement

The incident took place on the fifth ball of the fifth over. Suryakumar Yadav wanted to play an on-drive but failed to read Mitchell Starc’s full-length delivery. The ball hit Surya on the knee roll and the umpire did not hesitate much before raising his finger. The dismissal resulted in the Mumbai-born batter’s second consecutive golden duck in the series. Earlier, Starc had sent Surya back to the dressing room in a similar fashion in the first ODI in Mumbai. With Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the series due to a back injury, it was a golden opportunity for Surya to cement his spot in the ODI squad. The 32-year-old will now have to come up with a spirited display in the final fixture of the series to silence his critics.

ALSO READ| ‘Rishabh Pant Little Close to What I Used to Bat Like in Tests But He is Satisfied With 90-100’: Virender Sehwag

Advertisement

Winning the toss, Australia skipper Steven Smith decided to bowl first. The decision did pay off as Team India’s batting line-up failed to do anything impressive. Mitchell Starc ran through the Indian batting unit and the left-arm pacer picked up five wickets in the game. Starc picked up the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj. The 33-year-old conceded 53 runs after bowling eight overs. His fellow teammate Sean Abbott also contributed significantly after scalping three wickets. Axar Patel’s handy knock of unbeaten 29 guided India to somehow breach the three-figure mark. The hosts ultimately folded for a mere total of 117.

Australia opening batters- Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh- required just 11 overs to reach the target quite comfortably. The Steven Smith-led side registered a resounding 10-wicket victory to level the series 1-1.

The series decider between India and Australia is slated to be played in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

Get the latest Cricket News here