Virat Kohli, Siraj & 8 Others to Leave for London on Tuesday for WTC Final: Report

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is a couple of weeks away and the BCCI is likely to send some of the squad members to the United Kingdom to begin their preparation early. Players from the eliminated teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will board the flight to London on Tuesday and will start training for the showpiece event that gets underway on June 7.

As reported by Sportstar, a total of 10 Indian players, including Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur, will leave the country in the wee hours of Tuesday to commence the preparation. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is slated to join the camp mid-week.

It has also been learned that Jaydev Unadkat, who was ruled out of the IPL due to an injury, has regained fitness and has been training with Umesh Yadav at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The duo has been passed fit by the experts, the report stated.

Mukesh Kumar, who is among the reserves and played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 alongside Axar, will also travel to England as part of the first batch, with head coach Rahul. Cheteshwar Pujara, participating in the County Championship, will join the preparations later this week.

Apart from Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, KS Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane are also participating in IPL 2023 playoffs. The report further said the remaining members of the 15-member squad along with reserves Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad are expected to leave for London on May 29, the night after the IPL final is held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28.

India, who finished runners-up in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final at Southampton in 2021 after an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand, are aiming to win a major ICC men’s title in almost ten years.