Virat Kohli Smashes Fifth Half Century in IPL 2023 Season, Notches Incredible Record at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Virat Kohli scored his fifth half-century of the IPL 2023 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders as the Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in skipper played a crucial 54-run knock before he was dismissed by a stunning catch from Venkatesh Iyer.

The 34-year-old has been in a rich vein of form this season for RCB, providing his side crucial starts and he did exactly the same against KKR as well as they came out to chase KKR’s target of 201 runs.

Kohli completed his fifty in 33 balls and had earlier notched an outstanding record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as well. On Wednesday, April 26, Virat became the first player to score 3000 runs at the iconic venue in Bengaluru in the shortest format.

Advertisement

RCB vs KKR Live Score: Virat Kohli Exits on 54 as Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose Fifth Wicket

Virat Kohli was the first player to score 3000 runs at a single venue in T20 format.

The talismanic opener was cruising along very well before he was dismissed by Andre Russell, courtesy of a sensational catch from Iyer to bring an abrupt end to Kohli’s inning at 54.

In total, Virat has scored 333 runs with the bat, having scored fifties against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings as well.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The stand-in skipper was leading RCB for a third game running with Faf du Plessis nursing a rib injury and in his captaincy, KKR managed to score 200 runs with Jason Roy smashing 56 runs from 29 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana narrowly missed his fifty, scoring 48 off just 21 balls, while Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 18-run inning as well as David Wiese’s 12 from 3 balls helped the two-time IPL champs reach 200/5 on the last ball of their inning courtesy of a six from Wiese.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here