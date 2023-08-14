'Virat Kohli Would Much Rather Win Matches for India Irrespective of...': Robin Uthappa

Former opener Robin Uthappa stated that Virat Kohli will only focus on winning matches for India in the Asia Cup and World Cup rather than breaking records. Kohli, who is arguably the best batter in ODIs in the past decade, has regained form in recent times after a couple of dull years. The batting maestro scored big runs in the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup and India want him to replicate the same in this year in the upcoming 50-over multi-nation tournaments.

The batting maestro scored a couple of centuries in ODIs this year. With 46 tons in the 50-over format at the moment., the fans and critics once again started backing him to break legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 centuries record.

However, Uthappa believes that Kohli’s only focus is to win the matches for India in the upcoming multi-nation tournaments as he doesn’t care about the milestones anymore.

“Virat (Kohli) doesn’t really care about breaking records anymore. We as people and fans are obsessed with it. He would much rather win matches for India irrespective of those hundreds. Virat’s focus will be on winning matches for India in the Asia Cup and World Cup. He doesn’t really care about the records," Uthappa told Times of India.

“Whether he (Virat) achieves that milestone (breaking Sachin’s ODI centuries record) during the Asia Cup, World Cup or at any (other) point in his career, it doesn’t matter because his sole focus is on winning matches for India, not his hundreds," said Uthappa.