'BCCI Wasn't Prepared for Virat Kohli Leaving Test Captaincy': Sourav Ganguly Doesn't Know Why Batting Superstar Quit

Why Virat Kohli quit as India Test captain?

The question continues to perplex Indian cricket. With former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly now claiming the board was caught off guard with the stunning decision, it only adds another layer to the mystery.

Following the conclusion of South Africa tour in 2022, Kohli stunned everyone by stepping down from the role and Ganguly says only the batting superstar can reveal the reason why he took the call.

“BCCI was not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy," Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today. “It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now."

Rohit Sharma, who had already taken over as the official white-ball captain of the Indian team, took reins of the Test team as well.

“The selectors needed a captain after Virat left and Rohit was the best that time. He had won five IPL trophies and done well at the international level as well. He (also) won the Asia Cup. He was the best option," Ganguly said.

“Even two years ago, we lost the WTC final. We reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. So, the selectors picked that person who was the best for the job," he added.

However, like it was under Kohli, India have remained a dominant force in bilateral events but their wait for a first ICC title since 2013 continues with a defeat in the final of the World Test Championship last weekend being the latest setback.