India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's Special Gift to Port Of Spain Museum as 2nd Test Ends in a Draw

India batting superstar Virat Kohli took some time out to sign cricket bats for the Port of Spain museum.

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 14:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli brought up his 29th Test century in Port of Spain. (Screen grab)
The second and final Test between India and West Indies ended in a draw after rain washed out the last day’s play on Monday. Following the play being called off, star India batter Virat Kohli, who also completed 500 international appearances with the match, was seen singing his bats for the Port of Spain museum.

Kohli ended his overseas century drought in the Test, bringing up his 76th ton in international cricket.

A picture of Kohli signing his bat after the game has gone viral on social media.

The photo shows him standing with other Indian teammates in the stands.

Kohli scored 121 in the first innings of the second Test to bring up his 29th ton in the longest format of the game.

Interestingly, Port of Spain is the same venue where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar also scored his 29th Test ton.

Powered by Kohli’s hundred and brilliant contributions from Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin, India were bowled out for 438 runs in their first dig.

West Indies showed some fight after an abject surrender in the series opener but eventually collapsed to be bowled out for 255.

India returned with a fiery start in the second innings, bringing up 181 in 24 overs before the declaration.

West Indies were batting at 76/2 in chase of 365 at the end of Day four.

With 289 still to defend, India would have been hoping to complete a clean sweep before the rain played the spoilsport.

    • Mohammed Siraj was adjudged player of the match for his impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings. Despite a series win, India slipped to second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

    As per the rules for WTC 2023-25 cycle, the winning team is awarded 12 points and 100 per centof the points. But with the match ending in a draw, both India and West Indies were awarded four points each and 33.33 percentage of points following the second Test.

