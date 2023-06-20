Australia Star Reveals Criticism From Virat Kohli And Steve Smith Helped Him Succeed in WTC Final

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey loves playing reverse sweep. Every time a spinner attacks, he responds by bringing out the shot.

Carey played that shot quite effectively but this year, it has time and again led to his downfall. So far in 2023, he has been dismissed four times while playing the shot.

And when a similar fate unfolded during the first innings of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval last week, it was time for some criticism from two of the modern-day greats - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Carey was on 48 when he was given LBW against Ravindra Jadeja while attempting a reverse sweep.

“There was no need to play that at The Oval in the first innings," Carey was quoted as saying by AAP. “When you have Virat Kohli and Steve Smith saying, ‘what are you doing that for?’ you probably listen to them."

And the 31-year-old cut down on that shot during the second innings of WTC final as he scored a superb 66 to help set a target that remained well beyond India’s reach with Australia becoming the world champion.

He followed the advice in the ongoing first Ashes Test against England in Birmingham, scoring a half-century in the first dig.

“The opportunity I saw after 50 yesterday was (Ben) Duckett came into point and there was no-one boundary-riding out there. I didn’t get one away but I probably saw opportunities to score elsewhere," said Carey.

Meanwhile, Carey has downplayed the Ollie Robinson’s aggressive celebration after he dismissed centurion Usman Khawaja on Day 3.

“I didn’t see it. Usman hasn’t said anything. It’s an Ashes, at times it is going to be pretty exciting and hostile cricket. I was sitting there disappointed on getting out, but didn’t see anything over the top there," Carey said.