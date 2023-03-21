Batting maestro Virat Kohli opened up on ending his century drought during Ahmedabad Test against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli scored a gritty 186-run knock in the fourth and final Test match to regain his form in red-ball cricket. His 27th Test century came way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in the day-night Test. Kohli’s century came in a crucial situation as it was a crucial game for India in terms of a place in the World Test Championship final.

In a conversation with AB de Villiers, Kohli opened up on scoring a Test century in Ahmedabad and said that it gave him a sense of relaxation.

“So, when I made the hundred and converted it into a big one, that gave me a sense of calmness, relaxation, and excitement again. You kind of become comfortable with your game, and your thinking, and your heart is not rising before the next practice session. You eventually want to be in such a space. And that particular hundred gave me a grounded feeling back. Just from a cricketing perspective. In life, I was pretty happy and relaxed. But when playing also, you want to be in that space as much as possible," Kohli said in a chat with AB de Villiers on the latter’s YouTube show.

Kohli further revealed that he has been in touch with the former RCB teammate as the duo shares great camaraderie. The batting maestro suggested that he values Test cricket very much and talked about how it’s different from the other two formats.

“I and AB have been in touch for a while. he knows how much I value Test cricket. Even though, I had performed in T20Is again and scored ODI centuries and all that stuff, I always felt that white-ball cricket, for me, was more of a thing where if you go in with the right frame of mind on a particular day or for a certain period of time, you can get past the hurdles. But even though we played the Test on a wicket that is not offering too much to the bowlers, you still have to bat for good 7-8 hours sometimes, because they (Australia) are that patient with their fields and they could go defensive. It was just testing me costantly. That is something that I have always cherished as a cricketer."

Kohli admitted that he wasn’t doing well enough in the past couple of years as he shared his mindset during the phase.

“I was getting decent scores, but if you ask me if I was happy with what I was doing. I wasn’t. I pride myself in performing for the team to the best of my ability, I certainly wasn’t doing that enough. I wanted to score big runs, that’s something that always propelled me, whether it was at home or away. I was doing that to a certain extent. But I was not having the same kind of impact that I had before," he added.

