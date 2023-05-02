Virat Kohli Reacts After Ugly Spat With Gambhir Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq; Praises Lucknow Fans

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq fired up the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. Kohli got in verbal spats with Gambhir and Naveen and the trio were fined heftily for their on-field antics on Monday. After the match, Virat finally broke his silence and reacted to the whole fiasco by praising the fans in Lucknow who wholeheartedly cheered for RCB as well.

During the match, there was an incident where a fan breached security to run onto the field and touch Virat Kohli’s feet, the fan also got a hug from the former RCB skipper, showing just much he’s revered all over the nation, not just in Bengaluru.

The love for the Lucknow crowd was mutual, Virat himself was seen fired up on multiple occasions during the match, making gestures to pump up the crowd and they responded as well.

Kohli’s antics perhaps didn’t go down well with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, Virat first had a verbal spat with the Afghanistan star in the 17th over, before they had a go at each other while shaking hands after the match.

Virat and Gambhir also turned back the clock as tempers flared after the match, the duo came face to face after the match and had to be separated after an ugly verbal spat.

The 34-year-old talismanic batter has finally reacted after the high-octane drama that unfolded in Lucknow.

Virat Kohli praised Lucknow fans for their incredible support against the home team at the Ekana Stadium.

“Amazing win tonight. Love the massive support for us at Lucknow. Thank you to all the fans for supporting us," wrote Kohli on social media.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defended the lowest total in IPL 2023, after scoring 126/9 as Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first, they restricted LSG to 108 runs, winning the game by 18 runs.

