Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram After Staring and No Handshake: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 20, between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), hogged the limelight for multiple reasons. Virat Kohli scored his third fifty and jumped up on the Orange Cap list. At the same time, his knock scripted DC’s 5th consecutive loss this season. But one thing which was discussed more than the performances was the virtual tussle between Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

A lot of videos surfaced on social media in which Kohli could be seen giving a death stare to Ganguly who was seated in the Delhi Capitals dugout. It happened in the 18th over of the match, when RCB needed one wicket to win against DC. In the other video, Ganguly was spotted jumping the queue after DC head coach Ricky Ponting stopped Kohli during the post-match customary handshakes between teams.

The turn of events was enough to testament that something is wrong between the two Indian skippers. And now, Kohli’s act has caused a massive uproar on social media. As reported by Hindustan Times, the ace Indian batter has unfollowed the former BCCI president on the social media site while the latter continues to follow.

Advertisement

Back in October 2021, after Kohli stepped down as India’s T20 captain, he was removed from the post in the ODIs as well. The episode sparked a controversy with the star batter claiming that he wasn’t informed about the decision from the BCCI. However, Ganguly had contradicted the statement.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

The incident became a huge matter of discussion back then and months later, Kohli relinquished his Test captaincy as well in January 2022, following a 2-1 drubbing in South Africa.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here