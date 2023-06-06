'Toughest part of Playing in England is..': Virat Kohli's Stellar Advice For Indian Batters Ahead of WTC Final

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has revealed the ‘toughest’ part of batting in England’s overcast conditions as his valuable piece of advice to his fellow Indian batters as they gear up for the Australian challenge for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is set to lock horns with Australia for the coveted ICC title to be crowned as the top Test-playing nation in the world.

Having defeated Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Kohli feels that the victories over Pat Cummins’ side has earned them ‘respect’ from their opposition players and the upcoming WTC final will be played between two teams who consider each other ‘equals’.

Having defeated Australia at home and in their own den, Down Under back in 2018 -19 and 2020-21, the Indian team will be earing to repeat their heroics from the past.

“Rivalry was intense in the beginning, the environment was also very tense. But since we have won in Australia twice, the rivalry has turned into respect and we are not taken lightly anymore as a Test team," Kohli told Star Sports.

“We can feel that respect when we play against Australia, that ‘they have beaten us twice in our own backyard back-to-back and it will be a battle of equals’," he added.

The 34-year-old further stated that there was some ‘tension’ previously but India’s recent resurgence in red-ball cricket has enabled them to become a threat against the mighty Australia.

“There used be tension in the air which is not the case now. When you achieve a standing, make your presence felt in the ground no one takes you lightly," stated Kohli.

The talismanic batter is expecting a ‘challenging’ surface at the Oval and said that it will be very crucial for the Indian batters to remain disciplined, and pick and choose which balls they need to hit, and which ones need to be left out.

“I think The Oval will be challenging, we won’t get a flat wicket and batters need to be cautious. We will need to concentrate on our focus and discipline," said Virat.

He further insisted that the team which will adjust and adapt to the conditions well is likely to win the WTC final 2023.

