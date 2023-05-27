Virat Kohli's Latest WTC Final Post Sees Ex-Pakistan Skipper Make Massive '100' Prediction

Virat Kohli landed in London on Friday, sharing a refreshing selfie from the United Kingdom which gave fans a glimpse that the former Indian captain is well and truly focussed on the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Kohli smashed consecutive centuries in IPL 2023, doing his best to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore within touching distance of qualification for playoffs, but their defeat to Gujarat Titans in the last league game meant it was curtains for RCB in IPL 2023.

The Bengaluru-based franchise continued their wait for the maiden IPL title, however, Kohli seems to be looking past the recently concluded IPL 2023 season and has his eyes set on winning the WTC final for India.

The 34-year-old shared a picture of himself, dressed in the ‘Whites’ which hinted that he was now looking forward to the ultimate Test against Australia that will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

And that’s not all, a former Pakistan skipper wished Kohli to go on and smash centuries in both innings against Australia.

Virat shared a picture from himself from one of the training sessions and he captioned the picture “The Whites," along with a red and white heart emoji.

Reacting to the same, former Pakistan Test and ODI captain Saeed Anwar wished the talismanic batter all the best for the WTC final and hoped that Virat Kohli would notch centuries in both innings.

“Can’t wait for the huge 100 in both innings of the big-stage game, wishing you all the best Virat. #WTCFinal," wrote Anwar.

Anwar played for the Green Army from 1989 to 2003 in ODIs, while he also played Test cricket for his nation from 1990 to 2001.

Talking about Kohli, the Delhi-born batter has been in a rich vein of form, having smashed two centuries as he scored 639 runs in 14 matches for RCB this season. He would be raring to continue that form against Australia as well as Team India eye their first ICC trophy since lifting the Champions Trophy in 2013.