'Have Never Seen Anyone Better': Sehwag Snubs Indian Stars, Picks Ex-Pakistan Captain as Asia's Best Middle-Order Batter

Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag has picked the biggest middle-order batsman in Asia according to him as he snubbed Rahul Dravid and other Indian greats to pick his choice. Sehwag, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-format openers, called former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq the most superior middle-order batsman across Asia after legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Sehwag suggested that Tendulkar was above the league of the batters and it’s unfair to compare him with anybody else. Inzamam was one of the best batters of his era and his imperious records are proof of it. The former Pakistan batter scored 11739 runs in 378 ODIs, while he hit 8830 in 120 Test matches.

Sehwag said he has never seen a better middle-order batter than Inzamam.

“Everyone talks about Sachin Tendulkar but Inzamam-Ul-Haq is Asia’s biggest middle-order batsman. See Tendulkar was above the league of batsmen. So he doesn’t count. But when it comes to the most superior-middle order batsman across India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, I have never seen anyone better than him (Inzi)," Sehwag told renowned anchor and host Gaurav Kapur on his famous show ‘Breakfast with Champions’.

While praising Inzamam, Sehwag suggested that getting 80 runs in 10 overs was an easy task for the former Pakistan batter during that era.

“In that era - 2003-04 - he used to talk about scoring 8 an over. He would tell his partner, ‘Don’t worry. You’ll score easily’. Means 80 runs in 10 overs. Other teams would panic but he was always too confident," he added.

The legendary India opener also shared a funny anecdote when he asked Inzamam to change the field during a Test match as he wanted to hit a six over long-on to Danish Kaneria.

“That was in 2005 in India. (Danish) Kaneria was bowling around the wicket right at my pads. They were trying to stop me from scoring. I played an over or two defensively. I said to him (Inzamam-ul-Haq), ‘Inzy bhai, it’s been a while. Now my legs are also hurting’… I told him to call the long-on fielder inside the circle."

“He asked me what I would do then. I said that I would hit it for a six. He said you are joking. I said, ‘Send the fielder back if I don’t hit a six. He agreed and called the fielder closer. Kaneria bowled a googly. He didn’t know about this. I hit the googly for a six over long-on," he added.

Sehwag said Kaneria was miffed after getting hit for a maximum due to the field changing but Inzmam told him to concentrate on bowling.

“Kaneria got angry. He said, ‘Inzy bhai, why did you bring the fielder up?’ Inzamam told him, ‘Be quiet, you don’t know what’s going on here… Go back and bowl," concluded Sehwag.