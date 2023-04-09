'If You Cannot do That, do not Come And Play in IPL': Virender Sehwag Slams David Warner's Batting Approach

Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag slammed Delhi Capitals captain David Warner for his slow knock against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday. The Australian opener scored 65 runs off 55 balls at an underwhelming strike rate of 118.18. Warner is the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2023 so far but he has not been at his fluent best. The Delhi-based franchise has also been struggling with a hat-trick of defeats as they have failed to put up a collective effort on the field.

Warner has scored 158 runs in three matches but his strike rate of 117.04 has come under the scanner. He has also failed to hit a six this season so far.

Sehwag advised Warner to score runs at a quick rate as he gave Yashasvi Jaiswal’s example to him who scored the fifty in 25 balls on Saturday on the same pitch where the Australian star struggled to get doing. While he also gave Warner a stern warning and said if he cannot score quickly then he should not come and play in the cash-rich league.

“I feel it is time that we tell him in English now so that Warner listens to it and feels hurt. David, if you are listening, please play well. Score 50 in 25 balls. Learn from Jaiswal, he hit in 25 balls. If you cannot do that, do not come and play in the IPL," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

The legendary opener suggested that Warner consumed too many deliveries which put pressure on the likes of Rovman Powell and Ishan Porel.

“It would have been better for the team if David Warner got out for 30 runs, rather than making 55-60. Players like Rovman Powell and Ishan Porel could have come out much earlier and maybe could have done anything. No balls were left for those players, and they are big hitters in team," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi lost three batters in the powerplay against the Royals which didn’t allow Warner to play his natural aggressive game in the 200-run chase.

While another former India batter Rohan Gavaskar also criticised Warner’s approach with the bat and said he should take the responsibility for the loss on Saturday.

“If you are dismissed for 8 off 8, one can say okay he couldn’t find that rhythm. But you are the captain here, you have that experience. They showed that he was the fastest to 6000 IPL runs so you can never imagine him playing these knocks. David Warner would have been retired hurt by Delhi Capitals if he was not their captain. If this was a young Indian player, his tournament would have been over. It would have been his last match. Warner has to take responsibility for this loss," he said.

