WAF vs SFU Dream11 Prediction Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

The Washington Freedom will be facing the San Francisco Unicorns in the 11th match of the tournament at Church Street Park, Morrisville. Both teams are coming off victories and are seated with 4 points in the points table. This game is very crucial for both teams to improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

WAF is sailing high due to the complete team performances they have been showcasing. Every player has contributed to the victory of the team and this has made them stronger as they don’t rely on an individual to perform.

On the other hand, SFU has had the same success with key players stepping up and taking responsibility whether it is Corey Anderson in the first match or Mathew Wade in the third match. The Unicorns have a balanced unit with good all-rounders and a great spin-bowling attack.

This match-up is very close and whichever team wins the match, takes a big step towards their playoff aspirations.

WAF vs SFU Match Details

Date- July 22 (July 23 in India)

Time- 5 PM Local (02:30 AM IST)

Venue- Church Street Park, Morrisville

WAF vs SFU Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Mathew Wade

Vice-captain: Matthew Short

Wicketkeeper: Mathew Wade

Batsmen: Finn Allen, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Marco Jansen, Shadab Khan, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Anrich Nortje

WAF vs SFU Probable XIs:

San Francisco Unicorns (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Matthew Wade(w), Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett

Washington Freedom (Probable XI): Matthew Short, Andries Gous(w), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar

WAF vs SFU Squads: