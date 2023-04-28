Wait, What? ‘Dhoni Review System’ Gone Wrong Against Rajasthan Royals as CSK Skipper Wastes a DRS

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been proven to be a ‘human’ after the Chennai Super Kings captain did a rare miscalculation while asking for a review during their IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 27. Dhoni is well-recognised for his astonishing decision-making ability and owing to his accurate challenges, the DRS is now popular as the “Dhoni review system" among Indian fans. They could not believe their eyes when the legendary skipper wasted a review following a misjudgment. The event transpired in the fourth over of Rajasthan’s batting.

Chennai spinner Maheesh Theekshana bowled a short-pitch delivery to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who failed to connect it. The ball directly hit the batter’s pad with Theekshana appealing for an LBW. The on-field umpire was not quite convinced, nodding his head in denial. Dhoni directly challenged the decision and decided to give it a second check. The ball-tracking system made it all clear that the ball was pitched outside the leg stump. After the review got wasted, the crowd were seen scratching their heads as they thought it to be another error-free calculation by Dhoni.

The incident has garnered significant traction across social media as well with the “Dhoni review system" becoming a trending topic in no time. Despite the failure, a fan could not find a better name for the DRS. He shared an exceptional stat which showed that 85 percent of decisions taken by MS Dhoni have been right so far.

Another fan tweeted, “Still people believe in the Dhoni review system."

A fan couldn’t believe that “the Dhoni review system failed."

Chennai Super Kings’ three-match unbeaten streak came to an end as they suffered a disappointing 32-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Batting first, the Royals posted a massive 202 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal at his devastating best. The young opener smashed 77 runs off 43 balls, which built the foundation. In the end, Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 13 balls) played some blazing cameos and added a finishing touch to the promising start.

Coming to chase, Chennai batters were brought down to their knees by Rajasthan’s star-studded spin attack. Adam Zampa was the game-changer as the Aussie spinner got three wickets under his belt. Ravichandran Ashwin once again excelled on the Jaipur surface and picked up two wickets. Following the hosts’ dominating bowling performance, the Super Kings could produce just 170 runs.

