'Wakanda Forever': Twitterati Reacts to New 'Impact Player' Signal of Umpire During IPL 2023 Opener

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans made use of the Impact Player Rule in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium. The Impact Player has been introduced in the ongoing season of IPL for the first time in the tournament’s history as CSK became the first team to use it. The four-time IPL champions used it right after their innings and chose Tushar Deshpande to replace Ambati Rayudu.

Umpire Saiyed Khalid made the signal for the Impact Player Rule for the first time which also went viral on social media.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans also used the Impact Player by choosing Sai Sudharshan to replace injured Kane Williamson. Sudharshan came out to bat at number 3 and scored crucial 22 runs. Williamson hurt his knee in the attempt to save a six in the first innings. The premier New Zealand batter looked in extreme discomfort after landing on the surface and as the Gujarat Titans medical staff took him out of the middle.

Deshpande was among the five substitute players named by CSK after the toss. The others were Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane and Nishant Sindhu.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had named Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, K.S. Bharat besides B. Sai Sudharsan as their substitutes.

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match no. 1 Live Score

The Impact Player rule is implemented for the first time in this year’s edition of the tournament after the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) tested it out during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

CSK skipper Dhoni at the toss talked about the Impact Player rule as he suggested that the all-rounder’s influence will become less with its introduction.

“It’s a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule," Dhoni said at the toss.

Get the latest Cricket News here