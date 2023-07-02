Sri Lanka All-rounder Punished by ICC Despite Qualifying for World Cup 2023 in India

Sri Lanka player Wanindu Hasaranga has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the Netherlands on Friday at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Hasaranga was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Hasaranga’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his number of demerit points to two.

The incident occurred after Hasaranga was dismissed when on return to the pavilion, he hit the boundary skirtings with his bat in an aggressive manner.

Hasaranga admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shaid Wadvalla of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.