Sri Lanka All-rounder Punished by ICC Despite Qualifying for World Cup 2023 in India

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 23:10 IST

Harare, Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka star reprimanded for breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Sri Lanka player Wanindu Hasaranga has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the Netherlands on Friday at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Hasaranga was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

ALSO READ | ‘Wasn’t Joking About Calling Stokes the Most Competitive Bloke’: Kohli Praises ENG Captain for Ashes Ton

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Hasaranga’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his number of demerit points to two.

The incident occurred after Hasaranga was dismissed when on return to the pavilion, he hit the boundary skirtings with his bat in an aggressive manner.

Hasaranga admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shaid Wadvalla of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

    • On-field umpires Martin Saggers and Greg Brathwaite, third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob levelled the charge.

    Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

    first published: July 02, 2023, 22:52 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 23:10 IST
