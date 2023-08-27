'Want India to Play in the Final': Mithali Raj Says ODI World Cup 2023 'Big Opportunity' to Bring Back Glory

Former Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj feels that the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is a ‘big opportunity’ for the Men in Blue to end their wait for the ODI World Cup title. India had last won the ODI World Cup in 2011, and since then they have faced two successive eliminations in the 2015, and 2019 semifinals. With the home conditions set to favour the hosts, it’s a big chance for Rohit Sharma’s men to end their wait for the elusive ICC trophy.

The last ICC title that India won was the Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership, ten years have passed and the Indian team has come close on multiple occasions but never quite managed to cross the line.

Apart from the ODI World Cup semifinal exits, India were beaten in the T20 World Cup semifinal last year, they have been beaten twice in the World Test Championship finals, first in 2021, and then earlier this year against at the hands of Australia.

The highest run-scorer in Women’s ODIs, Mithali feels that India would benefit from the home conditions which should aid in their title push come this October-November.

Raj herself captained the Women’s team to the ODI World Cup final in 2017 but they could only finish second best to England.

The Indian men’s team have won the ODI World Cup twice, in 1983 under Kapil Dev’s captaincy followed by the 2011 triumph at home under Dhoni’s leadership.

“As an Indian cricket fan, I would want India to play in the final. It is a big opportunity. We are the host nation and the conditions are in our favour.

“If they (team) do well, we will get another opportunity to lift the World Cup," Mithali, who was here to witness the Women’s Premier League final, told reporters.

Mithali, the highest run-scorer in WODIs with 7805 runs, said women’s cricket has a lot of potential to grow in the valley.

“For past two to three years, the BCCI has been making lot of efforts to promote the women’s game and women players.

“The WIPL this year has also gone well and it is good for the sports profile. We hope that many players will come up from the state in the next two to three years," she said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha rated the tournament a very good initiative.

“I watched the match. I have said time and again that there is no dearth of talent (in the state). The Jammu and Kashmir Administration is making efforts to help girls progress in every field.