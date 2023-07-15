Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » ‘Want Team India to Play Here One Day’: Iran’s Chabahar High on Cricket Hopes

‘Want Team India to Play Here One Day’: Iran’s Chabahar High on Cricket Hopes

With the Chabahar area dominated by the pro-India Baloch tribe, interest in cricket is high here. The government of Iran is hoping to woo Indian investors to speed up the cricket stadium project

Advertisement

Reported By: Sidhant Mishra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 13:57 IST

Chabahar Port, Iran

American sanctions on Iran have slowed the pace of the stadium’s construction, but the Iranian government seems committed to open the stadium at the earliest. (News18)
American sanctions on Iran have slowed the pace of the stadium’s construction, but the Iranian government seems committed to open the stadium at the earliest. (News18)

The government of Iran is busy wooing investors in the Chabahar Free Zone and one of the projects it hopes would be a hit among Indian investors is the 4,000-people capacity cricket stadium it is building.

With the Chabahar area dominated by the pro-India Baloch tribe, interest in the sport is high here. Locals here understand Hindi too and are said to consider India to be a more reliable partner to Iran. The sub-continent’s love for cricket has also spread to Iran, with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni among the most adored cricketers in the country.

Speaking to News18, the coach of Iran’s Under-19 team, Asgar Ali, said: “We are Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni fans. We want the Indian team to play cricket one day at the Chabahar Cricket Stadium. We also want the Indian cricket board to train our boys because they have the capacity to compete in international tournaments, but are unable to currently due to lack of facilities and good coaching."

Advertisement

American sanctions on Iran, however, have slowed the pace of the stadium’s construction, but the Iranian government seems committed to open the stadium at the earliest.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran’s southern coast, the Chabahar Port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties. IGPL, a Government of India-owned company, is operating the Shahid Beheshti port.

top videos
  • Rahul Dravid and Support Staff Likely to Be Rested for Ireland Series in August | CricketNext
  • Yuzvendra Chahal on Not Being Retained: There Was no Phone Call From RCB, Felt Really Bad
  • Bangladesh Women Defeat India Women For The First Time Ever in ODIs | Ind W vs Ban W
  • Bangladesh Women Defeat India in 1st ODI & Register first-ever win over India in 50-over format
  • EXCLUSIVE | "Now I Need A Knockout Against Holly Holm!" : UFC's Mayra Bueno Silva

    • Private players in the Indian business community reportedly recced the Chabahar Free Zone recently.

    Recently appointed Indian Ambassador to Iran Rudra Gaurav Shresth was also shown the new cricket stadium.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 15, 2023, 13:57 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 13:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App