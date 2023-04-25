WATCH: David Warner Bursts into Crazy Celebration as DC Stun SRH by 7 Runs, Hyderabad Fans Teary-eyed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 34, between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), witnessed some exciting scenes at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium on Monday night. David Warner, the title-winning former SRH skipper, was back at his old home, searching for a victory for Delhi. They chose to bat first but the decision seemed to have backfired. Despite adding 57 runs in the powerplay, the DC batters stuttered in the middle overs. A 69-run stand between Manish Pandey and Axar Patel fuelled the Delhi innings for a while but it was all gloomy for the visitors after that. They lost 4 wickets in a span of 8 runs, piling up just 144 for 9 in 20 overs.

With 145 to chase, the Sunrisers were expected to break their losing streak in the tournament. But a disciplined Delhi attack foiled their plans and clinched a low-scoring thriller by 7 runs.

The hosts had a sluggish start, scoring 36 runs in the powerplay for the loss of one wicket. Soon, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi were back in the hut while the spin combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel dismissed Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma respectively. The chase went down the wire with Washington Sundar in the middle. But he failed to carry SRH home following commendable bowling from Mukesh Kumar.

After securing a 7-run victory, David Warner burst into a jubilant celebration. He jumped in the air, fist-pumping looking at the crowd as he made a winning return to Hyderabad. The Australian, who is now being called ‘Warner Bhai’ by his teammates, was also spotted hurling mouthfuls and was joined by his deputy, Axar Patel, in the celebrations.

While the DC skipper was on the ninth cloud, the broadcaster’s camera captured a few teary-eyed SRH fans as well.

“If @davidwarner31’s reaction can sum it up. @DelhiCapitals register their 2nd win on the bounce as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs," the caption of the video, shared by IPL, read.

An elated Warner heaped massive praise on his teammates and is looking forward to defeating the SRH when they travel to Delhi next week.

“We spoke about it at the end of 0 (wins) out of 5 (games), that teams have won before from there. Hopefully, we can make it three in a row. We’ve got back-to-back games against Sunrisers, so we have to start again," Warner said.

