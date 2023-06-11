Washington Sundar Confirms His Twitter Account Was Hacked, Says 'Last Few Tweets Not..'

Team India cricketer Washington Sundar has confirmed that his Twitter account was hacked after multiple cryptic tweets surrounding cryptocurrencies.

Sundar on June 10 posted an apology on Twitter confirming that his account was indeed hacked, and the tweets made from his account in the last few days were not made by him.

Earlier this week, multiple tweets related to Cryptocurrencies were made from the Indian all-rounder’s official Twitter handle.

ALSO READ| WTC Final: A Catch in Doubt, Two Batters With Hope And a Chase Still Alive

Advertisement

It wasn’t the first instance certainly of an Indian cricketer’s account getting compromised with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s account was compromised twice and earlier Krunal Pandya’s account was also hacked.

Coming back to Sundar, the 23-year-old posted a note on social media, clarifying that he had not made any tweets in the past couple of days, and had taken the steps to secure his account.

“Hey guys, I want to clear that the last few tweets were NOT made by me as I am NOT associated with any of the content that was posted on my Twitter handle. The issue has been resolved now, and I have undertaken the necessary precautions to secure my account," read the note shared by Washington.

“My sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding and continuous support," the statement read further.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Shubman Gill Sends Twitter Into Meltdown as he Reacts After His Controversial Dismissal

Advertisement

The Indian all-rounder is currently recuperating from the hamstring injury that he sustained during the IPL 2023 season having been ruled out through the setback missing multiple games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder played only seven matches and picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100. The Tamil Nadu player had also faced injury during the last IPL, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand.