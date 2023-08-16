'Got the Shock of My Life': Angry Over Imran's Absence, Wasim Akram Asks PCB to 'Delete the Video & Apologise'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been receiving unsparing criticism over the video posted on social media on August 14. On the occasion of the country’s 77th Independence Day, the PCB shared a showreel depicting the journey of Pakistan cricket since its inception in 1952. The clip featured every glorious moment of Pakistan’s rich cricketing history including their first-ever World Cup win in 1992 under the leadership of legendary Imran Khan. But the fans and several former Pakistan cricketers were taken aback when they didn’t find the former captain in the video.

It was utterly surprising that the PCB showed glimpses of the 1992 World Cup victory without the person who inspired and led the team to a historic achievement. It’s being speculated that the absence of Imran, who also served as the country’s Prime Minister, is politically influenced as he has been recently arrested on ‘corruption charges’.

Advertisement

But the fans have been expressing their agony on social media and former captain Wasim Akram also came up with a post on Imran’s exclusion. Highlighting the contributions of Imran uplift Pakistan cricket, Wasim strongly stated that PCB should delete their post on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and apologise.

“After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise," Wasim Akram posted on Wednesday.

The video is still available on PCB’s official X page, with the caption, “Making history isn’t just about one day; it’s about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time."