'Very Good Side Led by One of Modern-day Greats in Babar Azam': Ex-Captain Hoping Pakistan to Win WC 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixture for the 50-over World Cup, starting October 5 in Ahmedabad. As the marquee event returns to India, arch-rivals Pakistan will also be eyeing a second world title in the 50-over format, given similar conditions in Indian venues.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram believes that the men in green can clinch the title if the players of the team can remain fit and in form. Led by the No.1-ranked ODI batter Babar Azam, Pakistan have an experienced group of players to back their skipper and Wasim expects the conditions that teams will face in India during the tournament will also favour his former side.

ALSO READ | PCA Dejected as Mohali Misses Out on WC Hosting, Punjab Sports Minister Says ‘Politics Involved’

Advertisement

“We have a good side…a very good one-day side and are led by one of the modern-day greats in Babar Azam," Wasim Akram told the ICC.

“As long as they are fit and as long as they play according to the plan, they will have a chance of doing well in that World Cup because it is played in our type of conditions in India on the sub-continent," the former Pakistan captain said.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been the most consistent batter of the team. He has scored eight of his 18 ODI centuries since the 2019 World Cup in which they won five of their nine matches but narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals due to an inferior net run rate.

ALSO READ | England Captain Ben Stokes ‘Sorry’ After Cricket Report Exposes Racism and Sexism

Wasim happens to be a huge fan of Babar and wouldn’t be surprised if the Pakistan captain raises his game even further during the World Cup.

“I think he can (get better) as he is the best player we have," Wasim noted.