'Ends up Becoming a Cause For Laughter': Wasim Akram Criticises PCB For Old Comments After ODI WC Schedule Announcement

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board and suggested it has made a mockery of itself by commenting about not playing in India in the 2023 World Cup in the past while the schedule for the showpiece event is out and they will start their campaign in Hyderabad. Earlier, outgoing PCB chief Najam Sethi and former chairman Ramiz Raja said on several occasions that Pakistan won’t travel to India if they don’t come to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, a hybrid model has been approved for Asia Cup where India will play their matches in Sri Lanka. While Pakistan will still travel to India for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Akram said that it’s necessary to speak up when anything is wrong but suggested that it’s important to have a plan before making bold claims otherwise it ends up in a mockery.

“I’m all for egos. If you have an ego and understand that what’s happening is wrong, then speak up. But again, move on then. Always plan it, always think if we can do it? Can we finish what we’ve planned to do? If we can’t, then don’t do this. It ends up becoming a cause for laughter. We’re all patriotic for our country. And they will be for their country. No doubt about it. But end of the day, it’s only a game. Governments will speak to each other, that’s their problem," the legendary Pakistan pacer told reporters.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Pakistan have denied playing in Ahmedabad during World Cup but now they are scheduled to play India at Narendra Modi Stadium.

