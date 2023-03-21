'Give Sanju Samson a Chance Because...': Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav's ODI Struggles

After a stunning batting collapse in the second ODI against Australia, Wasim Jaffer has suggested a key change in the middle order for Team India. The former Indian opener has thrown Sanju Samson’s name into the fray amid Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch in the ODI format.

Steve Smith’s side levelled the ongoing series at 1-1 after crushing the hosts by 10 wickets in Visakhapatnam. While the hosts’ entire batting lineup struggled against Mitchell Starc, Suryakumar’s dismissal in particular was very dissapointing since he had suffered a similar fate in the previous ODI as well.

In both matches, the number 1 ranked T20I batter failed to read the length of Starc’s deliveries and was given out LBW in both contests.

Jaffer insisted that while it’s difficult facing the challenge posed by Starc in an under-pressure situation, he also backed Samson to be given more opportunities given his past record for India.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer said, “We might sympathize with Suryakumar Yadav as the first ball that he faced was of 145 clicks. No doubt that it’s challenging when a left-arm seamer tries to bring the ball back in. Again, he should have anticipated that when Mitchell Starc bowls, he will attack the stumps and might swing the ball."

While Starc picked up five wickets in the second ODI, restricting the Men in Blue to a total of 117 runs, he had picked up three wickets in the series opener as well, rattling India’s top order with his threatening pace.

Coming back to Samson, the middle-order batter last played for India in the T20I match against Sri Lanka earlier in January, before picking up an injury in the second match of the series.

Jaffer insisted that it remains to be seen whether the Indian management will stick with Surya since Shreyas Iyer is also unavailable due to the back injury he sustained during the fourth Test, the veteran insisted that Samson should be given an opportunity given his past record.

“We have to see if the management sticks with him in the third ODI otherwise it’s not a bad option to give Sanju Samson a chance because he has played well when given the opportunity and he is a good player," added the 45-year-old.

