WATCH: 40-year-old Amit Mishra Takes Stunning Catch, Twitter Hails 'Legend'

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra produced a fine spell of 2/23 after taking a stunning well-timed catch to justify the faith shown by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the auction.

The 40-year-old, who plays just T20 cricket, was picked by LSG for Rs 50 lakh.

Rahul Tripathi was sent back to the dressing room thanks to a brilliant age-defying catch from Mishra at short third-man.

Fans just couldn't believe that they were seeing a 40-year-old man:

He had penned an emotional message when he was picked by LSG.

“Thank you @LucknowIPL for the opportunity. Looking forward to the tournament. I will do my best as always. Please continue to support me," wrote Mishra on Twitter.

He was not done though as he picked up two wickets, his 167th and 168th in the IPL, picking up Adil Rashid and Washinton Sundar.

Mishra was substituted by ‘Impact Player’ Ayush Badoni with just one over left in the innings.

