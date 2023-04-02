WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Holds His Nerves, Maintains Perfect Balance Near Boundary Rope to Take Sanju Samosn's Catch

Sunrisers Hyderabad young star Abhishek Sharma held his nerves to take a crucial catch of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson near the boundary rope in the Indian Premier League 2023 match on Sunday. Abhishek’s catch ended Samson’s 55-run knock as the Sunrisers were in desperate search of a breakthrough to restrict the Royals 10-20 runs short. However, they failed to restrict them under 200 as the visitors posted 203/5 in 20 overs courtesy half-centuries from Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler.

It was the penultimate over of the innings when Samson smashed it hard over the deep-mid wicket and Abhishek remained calm and composed to maintain his balance as he took a fine catch. His foot was very close to the boundary rope as the on-field umpire went for the third umpire who gave a thumbs-up to the catch.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2023 SCHEDULE | IPL 2023 RESULTS | IPL 2023 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2023 PURPLE CAP

Samson slammed 4 sixes and three fours during his stay in the middle. Apart from him Yashasvi and Buttler also scored 54 runs each as Rajasthan became first team this season to cross the 200-run mark.

Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Updates

Advertisement

T Natarajan (3-0-23-2) was the pick of SRH bowler and dragged the Royals back in a tidy penultimate over where he dismissed Samson and gave away just seven runs. Left-arm Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi returned with 2 for 41.

Advertisement

SRH newly-recruit spinner Adil Rashid talked about the batting surface and said the bowlers did well to restrict RR to 203 as at one stage they were looking to score 230-240.

“Some grip, some go straight on. Very good batting pitch and they played exceptionally. Didn’t allow our bowlers to settle. The bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict them to 203 from the position they were in, the last 6 overs were great. Feels incredible to play in front of a full side, hopefully, many more to come. After seeing the pitch, maybe this target is 5-10 more than par but we’ll take that with our batting line-up. Hopefully, I won’t be asked to bat, and if at all just a few runs late on to knock it around," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News here