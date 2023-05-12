WATCH: Akash Madhwal Sends Shubman Gill's Off-stump Cartwheeling During MI vs GT Clash

Mumbai Indians’ young pacer Akash Madhwal continued his impressive show with the ball and dismissed Gujarat Titans openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill in the Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium. The 29-year-old impressed many with his final over against Royal Challengers Bangalore where he gave away just 6 runs.

On Friday, Madhwal was given the responsibility to bowl with the new ball as he dismissed Saha in the second over of the innings for just 2. It was a good length delivery on the middle stump and the ball skidded through the surface and hit Saha’s pads as he was adjudicated LBW by the umpire.

Live Score MI vs GT Match IPL 2023 Updates

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was the wicket of Shubman Gill which got a big roar from the crowd. On the fifth ball of fourth over, Madhwal pitched it short as Shubman went for a cut shot but the ball zipped through the surface and hit the off-stump which went cartwheeling. It was a rare off night in office for Shubman as he was dismissed for 6.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL century powered Mumbai Indians to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans despite Rashid Khan’s four-fer in a season 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan set the tone early on with their aggressive approach. But Rashid threatened to steal the game by sending both the opener back in the same over and soon completed his four-wicket haul (4/30).

WATCH: Rashid Khan Spins His Magic to Dismiss Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan in Same Over

Advertisement

But Surya had his own plans as he made sure to remain at the till the very last ball and took MI to a commanding position with an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and six maximums.

Apart from Rashid Khan, it was a forgettable night for other Gujarat Titans bowlers who were smashed all around the park by Suryakumar as he also became the first batter to score a century against the defending champions.