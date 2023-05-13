WATCH: Amit Mishra Displays Aggression After Dismissing Young SRH Opener

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra displayed his aggressive side after taking a wicket in the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Mishra, who has made a sensational comeback this season for LSG has been bowling well and taking crucial wickets for his side.

Mishra might not look the fittest on the field but he still possesses the magic of bowling googlies and leg-spin deliveries. The fourth highest-wicket taker in IPL history is not looking to slow down and still doing the job for his team with the ball.

Meanwhile, it was the nine over of the match on Saturday and SRH skipper smashed Mishra for a six on the third ball to put him on the backfoot. However, the legendary spinner bounced back and dismissed opener Anmolpreet Singh on the fifth ball. Mishra showed great reflexes to execute a caught and bowled as Anmoltpreet departed for 36.

Meanwhile, it was not an ideal outing for Mishra as he leaked 40 runs in his four overs as Heinrich Klassen smashed back-to-back sixes in his final over to collect 15 runs off it.

Ahead of the crucial SRH vs LSG clash, Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag advised Amit Mishra to work on his fitness and prolong his IPL career.

“His (Amit Mishra’s) talent didn’t go anywhere. As age grows, you go slower. A batter retires because he had to field for 20 overs, keep himself fit. If you hand Sunny bhai (Sunil Gavaskar) a bat even today, he can hit some great shots. But running between the wickets, fielding, and recovery… that won’t happen," Sehwag told Cricbuzz ahead of LSG’s game against Sunrisers.

“I always say to cricketers, extend your career as much as possible. Mishra ji has one year; he can make a great transformation and extend his career. Dhoni has done it, Kohli and Rohit are doing that as well, even Dhawan. They’re all doing it so they can extend their career by a year or two. And they all have good fitness. If Mishraji is listening, play next year as well, put on the hard yards. If you can’t, contact me, I’ll make sure you do," Sehwag further said.