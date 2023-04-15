WATCH: Anuj Rawat Produces Impactful Effort to Run-out Prithvi Shaw for a Duck

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw’s poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League continued as he was dismissed for a duck against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Shaw, who has been going through a lean patch with the bat, was run-out without opening his account courtesy a sensational fielding effort by Anuj Rawat.

Shaw was not included in the starting XI and was used as the Impact Player at the start of Delhi Capitals’ innings in the chase of 175. The swashbuckling opener pushed the fourth ball of the first over at cover where Rawat made a dive to stop the ball and didn’t waste much time to throw the ball at the bowler’s end as the direct throw ended Shaw’ stay in the middle.

Interestingly, Rawat also came on as an Impact Player for RCB in the first innings when the hosts suffered a mini-collapse in the middle order. He replaced Mahipal Lomror in the XI. The southpaw failed to make any major impact with the bat and scored 15 runs* off 22 balls but the run-out he produced at the start of DC’s innings boosted RCB’s morale while defending 175 runs which is a below-par target at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav led the charge in the middle overs as Delhi Capitals spinners restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174 for six in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

RCB were going all guns blazing as Virat Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third fifty of the tournament and Glenn Maxwell (24 off 14 balls; 3×6) was in a six-hitting spree. It was a fine knock from the former RCB skipper which was laced with 6 fours and a six. He managed to stabilise the RCB innings after Faf du Plessis’ departure but he failed to convert the fifty into a triple-figure score. He was dismissed right after the fifty.

But the DC spin trio of Kuldeep (4-1-23-2), Axar Patel (3-0-25-1) and Lalit Yadav (4-0-29-1) seized the momentum in the middle overs.

