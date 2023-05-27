Watch: Anushka Sharma Imitates Virat Kohli's Celebration as Couple's Hilarious Banters Take Internet By Storm

The adorable chemistry between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has always been a buzzing topic among social media users. The couple has once again been creating a stir across the internet owing to a viral interview. Kohli and Anushka were seen pulling each other’s legs while participating in a promotional campaign for a sportswear brand in Bengaluru. During the session, Anushka revealed how she has saved his husband’s number on her phone. The pair then got into a roasting challenge. After Kohli clinched the battle of humour, Anushka stole the show by imitating her husband’s roaring celebration, only to embarrass the former Indian captain.

While being asked about Virat Kohli’s name on her phone, Anushka Sharma replied, “Pati Parameshwar." The hilarious response from his spouse left Kohli and the audience in splits. Then the couple engaged in a fictional cricket match where Anushka tried to sledge Kohli by saying, “Come on Virat. Aaj 24th April hain, aaj toh run banale. (Today is 24th April, at least make some runs today)"

Anushka’s comment was an obvious dig at the 23 April curse of Kohli’s IPL career. In a strange coincidence, Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck in his past three games for Royal Challengers Bangalore that fell on April 23. This year, the star batter was playing against Rajasthan Royals when he left for the hut without contributing anything to the scoresheet.

In the latter half of the interview, Anushka teased Kohli by saying the batter celebrates more than a bowler when his team gets a wicket. Then the Bollywood diva went on to copy Kohli’s celebratory gestures, an attempt that evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

Royal Challengers Bangalore might not be able to qualify for the Playoffs, but Kohli has enjoyed quite a run fest this IPL season. In his 14 appearances, the 34-year-old has struck 651 runs in total at an impressive batting average of 53.25. He notched up two back-to-back centuries at the dying phase of the tournament while registering six fifty-plus scores during the campaign.

After a memorable outing in the IPL, Kohli will now shift his focus to a most-important international assignment. The Indian batter is expected to play a key role for the Men in Blue in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The highly anticipated red-ball encounter will begin on June 7 at the Oval.