WATCH: Anushka Sharma's Joyful Celebration Bears Resemblance To That Of Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli were spotted having a quality time during a promotional event in Bengaluru. The power couple also teamed up to take part in a friendly badminton match. Apart from participating in the game, the star couple was involved in several other fun-filled activities.

Their exuberant outing soon became the central point of discussion after Anushka was seen pulling off a celebration that bore a striking resemblance to that of Kohli. The Bollywood actor was seen giving an exultant fist pump. Cricket fans, over the years, have witnessed Kohli coming up with a similar style of celebration after getting a wicket. A picture of Anushka’s euphoric celebration soon went viral.

After the badminton match, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma happily obliged fans to take selfies.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took the internet by storm with their power-packed dance moves. Kohli and Anushka grooved to Punjabi singer Shubh’s song ‘Elevated’. Anushka shared a video of their terrific performance on Instagram.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had underlined the importance of Anushka Sharma’s presence in his life.

“When you go back from a space like this. It’s easy immediately to go like ‘ah, everything is so good and it’s okay’. That’s why I say Anushka’s name first because she has seen the challenges of being in this position. She knows it. She has been there for so many years. She knows what it takes to handle public pressure. So, her conversations with me have always been priceless. She tells me the truth, simple," the former India skipper was heard saying during a conversation with ex-cricketer Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

Coming back to on-filed developments, Virat Kohli kicked off his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 journey on a sublime note. With four half-centuries in seven games, the star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter has already set the stage on fire. Kohli has till now scored 279 runs at a strike rate of 141.62 in the 16th season of the IPL. With eight points from seven games, Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed in fifth position in the IPL 2023 standings. In their next match, the Faf du Plessis-led side will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

