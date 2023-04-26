Arjun Being 'Tendulkar': MI Youngster Smashes Mohit Sharma Out of the Park to Register his 1st IPL Six - WATCH

Arjun Tendulkar smashed his first six in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during match number 35 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

On the first ball of the last over of the match, Arjun lofted Mohit Sharma for a huge six. The bowler had banged it in short and Tendulkar pulled it confidently over deep square and over the boundary ropes for maximum.

But it was all in a losing cause for Arjun, as Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by 55 runs. Set a stiff target of 208, MI were stopped at 152 for nine.

For GT, Rashid Khan produced figures of 2/27 from his four overs as Noor Ahmad, the other spinner from Afghanistan, finished with impressive figures of 3/37 in his full quota of overs.

With the bat, GT’s lower middle order used the long handle to good effect and powered their team to a formidable 207 for six. David Miller blazed away to a 22-ball 46, Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 20 in just five balls, while Abhinav Manohar needed only 21 deliveries to make 42 during a vital partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket with the South African. This was after Shubman Gill made a neat 34-ball 56.

Rohit Sharma was not a happy man after the loss but said: “That’s a little disappointing, we had control of the game and the last few overs went for a few too many runs. Every team has different strengths, we have a good batting line up and we back ourselves to go out and get that target, today wasn’t our today."

The winning captain, Hardik Pandya said he leads his sides by instinct.

“That has been my motto, always taken calls on situations. T20 is very funny, a couple of sixes can change your mind. Captaincy is something I back my instincts on," Hardik said at th post-match presentation.

