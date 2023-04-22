WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar's Toe-Crushing Yorker Leaves PBKS Batter Clueless, Claims His 2nd IPL Wicket

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, produced a moment of magic as he bowled Prabhsimran Singh with an in-swinging yorker on Saturday.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the seventh over during number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI’s Arjun Tendulkar bowled it straight and full, right at the feet of Prabhsimran as the Punjab batter was trapped in front of the stumps. Prabhsimran could not bring down his bat in time hit his back boot right in front of the middle stump.

The referee Chris Gaffaney took his time and judged it to be out.

Prabhsimran reviewed the decision as ball-tracking showed the ball would have gone on to crash into the base of the middle stump. The third umpire advises Gaffaney to stay with his decision as Prabhsimran had to walk back to the dressing room after making 26 runs from 17 balls, including one strike to the boundary and two over it.

Ravi Shastri had praised the young Tendulkar for his bowling.

“There was a clarity of thought in the way Arjun executed those yorkers in the final over," Ravi Shastri had told the TV broadcaster of the IPL.

“He worked brilliantly on the change of pace and he now has achieved something which his father couldn’t Sachin never had an IPL wicket and Arjun has surpassed him," Shastri had added.

Sachin had earlier penned an emotional note after his son took his maiden IPL wicket.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back," Sachin wrote.

“You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" Sachin had added.

