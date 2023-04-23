WATCH: Arshdeep Breaks Middle-stump Twice on Consecutive Deliveries, Defends 16 Runs in Final Over

Punjab Kings death overs specialist Arshdeep Singh lived up to the expectations of his skipper Sam Curran, defending 16 runs in the final over against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night. In a high-scoring thriller, Arshdeep got the toughest job to do and he brought his A-game to the table to pin Mumbai Indians down.

Tim David took a single on the first ball of the final over that forced Tilak Varma to hit the boundary on the second but was beaten on the short ball. Arshdeep produced a yorker on the third to break Tilak’s middle stump, shattering Mumbai Indians’ hopes.

The left-arm seamer replicated the same on the next ball to clean up Nehal Wadhera as the middle stump was broken once again. MI were down and out but Jofra Archer managed to survive on the hat-trick delivery. Punjab Kings won the match by 13 runs as Arshdeep conceded just one run came off the final ball.

Arshdeep returned figures of 4-0-29-4, also taking the crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan to outclass Mumbai. He dismissed Ishan on the first legal delivery he bowled as the southpaw went for a big shot over point but was caught by Matthew Short near the boundary rope.

While Surya’s wicket came at a crucial juncture of the game where the flamboyant batter looked to play it over mid-wicket but Sam Curran took a stunning catch to shift the momentum in Punjab Kings’ favour. Meanwhile, Suryakumar returned to form with a 57-run knock which is a good sign for Mumbai Indians going forward this season.

Earlier, Punjab Kings were looking in trouble at 83/4 in the 10 overs before Sam Curran (55 off 29 balls) and Harpreet Singh (41 from 28 deliveries) raised 92 runs for the fifth wicket in quick time.

Jitesh Sharma then smashed 25 runs off just seven balls as Punjab Kings came back strongly to hammer 109 runs in the last six overs to take their team to 214/8 in 20 overs.

