WATCH: Stuart Broad Gets the Better of David Warner For 17th Time in Test Cricket

Veteran England paceman Stuart Broad once again got the better of destructive Australia opener David Warner in the ongoing Ashes Test series. Broad has been the biggest nemesis of Warner in red-ball cricket and the Englishman did it again on Friday.

It was the third over of second innings and Broad pitched the ball on good length which moved away and Warner ended up poking it which eventually landed in Zak Crawley’s hands. It was almost a similar dismissal from the first innings where Broad bowled the same delivery and got the big wicket in a similar fashion. It was the 17th time when Broad dismissed Warner in Test cricket.

Warner was dismissed for just 4 in the first innings and now his place in the XI will be under scrutiny for the next Test match.

David Warner vs Stuart Broad in Tests

Runs: 424

Balls: 803

Dismissals: 17

Average: 24.94

Earlier, Broad castled Warner in the first innings of the opening Test match to resume the mega rivalry in the Ashes.

Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes’s latest dashing counter-attack kept his side’s Ashes hopes alive in the third Test at Headingley on Friday.

Trailing 2-0 in the best-of-five series, England were in danger of conceding a large first-innings lead when they slumped to 142-7 at lunch on the second day in reply to Australia’s 263.

But all-rounder Stokes’s brilliant 80 took them to 237 all out, a deficit of just 26 runs, despite Australia captain Pat Cummins’s fine return of 6-91.