WATCH: Ashish Nehra's Son Arush Mimics Father's Boundary Line Antics

Defending champions Gujarat Titans seem to have picked up where they left off last season and currently are on top of the table with 12 points from 8 games.

This is a testament to the strength of the unit and the effort the team’s staff and players have put in and head coach Ashish Nehra needs to be credited for his work with the team since their inaugural tournament last year.

On the former Indian pacer’s 44th birthday, the team shared a light-hearted video of the quick’s son, Arush, imitating his father’s boundary-line mannerisms.

The clip began with a prompt from the background as Nehra junior is asked “Hey, Arush, I want to know what your dad does on matchday".

“First, I need a reverse cap, but it is okay," begins Arush, pointing out the signature look of his father sporting a cap turned back around.

“Hands behind like this," he says as he folds his arms behind his back.

“Fast ball, fast ball. Bowl a fast ball, eh. Length ball," Arush asserted as he mirrored his father’s mannerisms.

“Same to same he does," Arush said as the clip concluded.

GT romped to a brilliant win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday and climbed above Rajasthan Royals in the standings.

Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first as they restricted the KKR unit to 179 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaaz top scored for the Kolkata side with his 81-run knock off 39 deliveries, while Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for the holders with his 3 for 33 off 4 overs.

Coming out chasing the total, GT had contributions from multiple sources with the bat as Vijay Shankar’s unbeaten 51-run innings stood out.

Opener Shubman Gill also played well, giving his side a good start, but fell short of the half-ton mark by a solitary run. Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed for 10 off as many deliveries before skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with 26 runs off 20 balls.

South African David Miller’s unbeaten 32 runs polished off the win for Gujarat as the champions notched up their sixth win of the season.

