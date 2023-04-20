Watch: Away From IPL Shindig, Cheteshwar Pujara Gears up County Cricket

After the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cheteshwar Pujara didn’t waste time returning to competitive cricket. Prepping up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Pujara decided to ply his trade in the English county.

The veteran India batter could not have asked for a better start to his latest stint in the English domestic circuit. The Sussex batter came up with a sensational ton in his side’s county season opener earlier this month.

Pujara shared a glimpse of his strenuous practice session.

In the clip, shared by Pujara on Instagram, he can be seen batting in the nets and taking part in an intense training session.

Apart from his on-field brilliance, Pujara is also eager to prove his leadership mettle this time. In Sussex’s season-opener against Durham, Pujara handled full-time county captaincy for the first time.

Coming down to bat at number four, Pujara struck 13 fours and a six to bring up a 133-ball century during on Day 2 of the contest.

His impressive knock helped Sussex reach a 335 in the first innings.

Sussex, under the leadership of Pujara, managed to win the contest by two wickets.

The century was Pujara’s 57th hundred in first-class cricket.

He is representing Sussex for the second time. Previously, he had donned the Sussex jersey in 2022.

The 35-year-old came up with a blistering performance last season, notching up 1094 runs in 13 innings at an excellent average of 109.40. He also recorded five centuries for them last year.

In international cricket, Pujara recently completed a major milestone - playing 100 Tests. He achieved the remarkable feat during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home.

After playing 102 Tests, Pujara has scored 7154 runs at an average of 43.88. This includes 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

In his next international assignment, Pujara will be aiming to produce a stellar performance against Australia in the WTC final. The showpiece event is scheduled to start on June 7 at The Oval.

