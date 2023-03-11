Watch: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Loses Calm, Hits Fan With Cap in a Viral Video

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has once again landed in controversy after a video of him hitting a fan went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred when Shakib was in Chattogram for a promotional event. `He was mobbed by hundreds of fans who had come to catch a glimpse of the Bangladesh skipper. Amid the commotion, Shakib lost his temper and hit a fan with his cap multiple times before being escorted away. Now a short clip of the whole incident has been shared on Facebook by a user.

The video has broken the Internet and many fans have expressed their disappointment with Shakib’s behaviour.

This is not the first time that Shakib Al Hasan’s anger got the better of him.

Shakib had lost his cool during his team Mohammedan Sporting’s match against Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League in 2021. He had a shocking on-field meltdown in that domestic T20 match as he was seen kicking stumps and arguing with umpires.

Furthermore, Shakib had taken his frustration out on unsuspecting timber in a 2016 Asia Cup game as well. In that high-voltage match against Pakistan, Shakib had smashed the stumps with his bat after getting bowled by Mohammad Amir. The veteran cricketer was eventually found guilty of a level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, and fined 50 per cent of his match fee.

Shakib Al Hasan is counted among Bangladesh’s greatest cricketers. The 35-year-old leads Bangladesh in T20Is and Tests. He is the top-ranked all-rounder in T20Is and ODIs.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh is currently playing in a three-match T20I series against England. Bangladesh registered a convincing win against the world champions in the first match of the series on Thursday. Shakib played a key role in his team’s victory. The wily Shakib restricted England with bowling figures of 1/26 and played a crucial knock of 34 runs. While Shakib is in red-hot form, his on and off-field behavioural issues have marred his great performances.

Last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan confirmed a rift between Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

