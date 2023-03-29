Watch: Batter's Hilarious Strategy to Complete a Run Leaves Internet in Splits

From producing a hilarious attempt to save a boundary to taking a mind-boggling catch at the boundary line, the game of cricket never fails to entertain. Cricket has always produced numerous moments that caused a laughter riot on social media. Footage of a gully cricket match now seems to have left the internet in splits. In the video, a batter could be seen coming up with a strange strategy in a bid to negate the threat posed by the pitch.

The batter came dancing down the track even before the ball was delivered by the bowler. He managed to strike the ball from the middle of the pitch and went on to complete a run.

Needless to say, the post soon spread like wildfire. Fans, of course, came up with some rib-tickling reactions to the video.

The shot did actually trigger confusion. There were doubts over the legality of it all.

Another person inquired about the scoring process in a scenario like this. “How do you mark this in the scorebook," the Twitter user asked.

This fan actually went on to identify the geographical location of the video. He commented, “Aisa sirf Pakistan mein hi cricket khel skte hai, [Only Pakistan can play cricket like this]."

Another person cheekily wrote, “Fastest running between the wickets for one run."

This person felt that the captain might have had a role behind this unique style of dealing with the bowling threat. “When your captain orders just touch and run," the tweet read.

A fan urged commentator Harsha Bhogle to share his views. “Harsha Bhogle, please comment on the legality of this run. I am not sure what is going on here," read the comment.

Previously, a video of a fielder’s hilarious attempt to stop the ball became a talking point on social media. In the viral video, a player was spotted desperately running towards the boundary. His terrific endeavour, ultimately, went in vain as he ended up conceding the boundary.

These videos are certainly the right mix of both fun and bizarre. Agree?

