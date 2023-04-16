WATCH: Bizarre Scene as Three RR Fielders Collide in Attempt to Take a Catch Before Boult Saves The Day

The rematch of last season’s IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals witnessed a bizarre catch which led to Wriddhiman Saha’s dismissal at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Sanju Samson won the toss on Sunday and asked the defending champions to bat first at the venue where they lift the title last year.

The decision worked in Rajasthan’s favour as Gujarat lost their opener Wriddhiman Saha early but in a bizarre way. The GT opener tried to flick the ball but only managed to edge it as three Rajasthan Royals players - Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel went to grab the catch. However, only Samson managed to get his hands on the ball but he fumbled and the ball landed in the hands of a fourth person in the equation Trent Boult who was the bowler at that time.

While Gujarat enter the match on the back of a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Mohali, Rajasthan arrive after beating Chennai Super Kings by three runs at Chepauk. Samson and Co are currently sitting at the top of the points table.

After winning the toss, Samson said left-arm pacer Trent Boult, who missed the previous game against Chennai due to a niggle, is coming into the playing eleven in place of Jason Holder.

“Padikkal is playing if he gets to bat, I am not sure. We’ll keep learning about it (impact sub). I’d like to score some runs today," he said.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya said all-rounder Vijay Shankar is unavailable due to illness and is replaced by Abhinav Manohar in the playing eleven.

“It has been a belter so far. It’s a good toss to lose, don’t mind batting or bowling first. For us, it’s important how we use it (impact player)," said Hardik.

“We’ll use it only when required. It’s my home state, a lot of love, everyone comes here and supports us, exciting," he added.

