WATCH: Bowler Leaks 46 Runs in Single Over in KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy

Going the full monty in an over is a cause for celebration in the game of cricket as it isn’t something that happens day in and day out.

But, hardly do we come across instances that go beyond the stipulations.

The match between NCM Investments and Tally CC in the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy witnessed an over go for 46 runs.

In the 15th over of the game, Harman Singh of Tally CC leaked nearly half a ton of runs to produce one of the most appalling moments in the sport.

The very first ball of the over was dispatched over the ropes for six runs, and to add to the bowlers’ misery, it was also signalled as a no-ball. The ball that followed went for a four behind the wicket, off a bye.

The following delivery was also put away for a six. And after just two legal deliveries in the over, Harman Singh had conceded 17 runs.

The next ball, unfortunately for the bowler, was called a no-ball, in addition to being hit for six more runs. Two balls bowled and 24 runs conceded at this point i the over.

The bowler seemed to have corrected his disciplinary shortcoming with the extras from that point on, and yet he was damned to leak more runs as the following deliveries were met with the same ferocity that had bolstered the batting side to an already mammoth score.

Harman had to endure being hit for three more sixers in the following three deliveries, before finishing off the over by conceding a four off the last ball.

A massive 46 runs scored in the over propelled NCM to their immense tally of 282 runs for the loss of 6 wickets at the end of their stipulated 20 overs.

Tally CC also had a torrid time with the bat as they were bundled out by NCM for just 66 runs, to clinch the game by a huge 216 runs.

