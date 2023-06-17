Trends :Ashes 2023Shubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Brad Currie Takes One of The Best Catches of All Time During T20 Blast Match; Stokes, DK React

WATCH: Brad Currie Takes One of The Best Catches of All Time During T20 Blast Match; Stokes, DK React

Brad Currie ran to his left and covered a long distance before grabbing a one-handed catch in the air.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:34 IST

Hove

Brad Currie grabs an absolute stunner (Twitter/@VitalityBlast - Screengrab)
Brad Currie grabs an absolute stunner (Twitter/@VitalityBlast - Screengrab)

Scotland cricketer Brad Currie grabbed one of the best catches in cricket history during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Sussex and Hampshire. Currie stunned the cricketing world with his mind-blowing fielding effort near the boundary rope as he covered a good amount of ground before jumping in the air to grab an absolute stunner on Friday night.

It was the penultimate over of the match and Hampshire were marching towards a win in the 184-run chase with Benny Howell and Chris Wood in the middle. With 23 runs required from 11 balls, Tymal Mills bowled a delivery in Howell’s slot as he smashed it hard over mid-wicket but Currie was present there to etch his name in the tournament’s history. He ran to his left and covered a long distance before grabbing a one-handed catch in the air. The Hampshire batter was absolutely stunned after his dismissal and so were Currie’s teammates who ran towards him to congratulate him.

“I think you just act on instinct," Currie said after the match.

Advertisement

“Out came a flying version of me and it just sort of stuck."

Several international cricketers including Dinesh Karthik and Ben Stokes reacted on Twitter.

The veteran Indian glovesman tweeted, “Has to be one of the greatest catches ever. The distance he covers before diving ..phewwwww."

While, the England Test skipper had a one-word response to it, “Filth".

Advertisement

top videos
  • Most Runs in Test Cricket by a batter in 2023. #Shorts #Short
  • Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct
  • 'A Couple of Policemen Did Me a Favour...': Stuart Broad on How He Dismissed Marnus Labuschagne
  • 'Cricket Has Changed But India Will Have to...': Sourav Ganguly's Advise to Indian Test Team
  • Paris Saint-Germain Gifts Number 7 Jersey to Star Batter Shubman Gill | PSG

    • Meanwhile, Currie’s catch helped Sussex earn a crucial 6-run win over Hampshire. The Scottish cricketer also shone with the ball and claimed three wickets for just 27 runs in his four-over spell.

    Despite the win, Sussex are currently placed at the 8th spot in the South Group of the T20 Blast with three wins in nine matches. While Hampshire are fourth as they missed the chance to move to third after the defeat on Friday.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 17, 2023, 09:25 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 12:34 IST
    Read More