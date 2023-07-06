Mitchell Marsh made a sensational comeback in Test cricket after almost four years with a magnificent hundred on Day 1 of third Ashes Test between England and Australia. Marsh played a fighting knock when Australia were in desperate need of that. The flamboyant all-rounder smashed a run-a-ball 118 to stun England pacers who had an impressive day with the ball on Thursday.

Marsh played his first Test match for Australia since 2019 and he came out to bat when Australia were four down for just 85 in the first session. Marsh joined hands with Travis Head to revive the Australia innings.

Head, who played with an aggressive approach in first two Tests, switched to the anchor’s role as Marsh was taking on the bowlers. The right-handed batter smashed boundaries comfortably on over-pitched deliveries courtesy his fine drives.

Marsh, who got the chance in place of the injured Cameron Green, hit boundary after boundary to storm to his third Test hundred, all of which have come against England, from 102 balls. It was his third hundred in 33 Tests, all his centuries coming against England.

The talented all-rounder made his family proud as the video of his brother and former cricket Shaun Marsh and other family members enjoying the moment of him getting a century went viral on social media.

Joe Root should have had Marsh caught just after the restart to put England firmly in control but that missed opportunity proved costly as the all-rounder upped the ante and piled on the runs in the afternoon session.

The 31-year-old smashed 17 fours and 4 sixes during his 118-run knock in as many deliveries before he got dismissed by Chris Woakes at the stroke of Tea.