Trends :KKR VS GT LIVEDC VS SRH LIVEKKR VS GT Dream11Eden Gardens Pitch ReportAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Busy With IPL 2023, Sikandar Raza Arranges Special Gift For Zimbabwe U19 Cricketers

WATCH: Busy With IPL 2023, Sikandar Raza Arranges Special Gift For Zimbabwe U19 Cricketers

Punjab Kings all-rounder Sikandar Raza has helped facilitated in providing cricket boots to the Zimbabwe U-19 team who are currently on a tour of India

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Sikandar Raza has came up with a brilliant gesture of the Zimbabwe U-19 cricket team (Sportzpics)
Sikandar Raza has came up with a brilliant gesture of the Zimbabwe U-19 cricket team (Sportzpics)

From producing match-winning knocks to picking up crucial wickets- Punjab Kings cricketer Sikandar Raza has enthralled the cricket fraternity with his stellar all-around display. But Raza’s excellence has not been limited to his on-field prowess only. The Zimbabwe international has won hearts with gestures off the field. It is being learnt that Raza has facilitated cricket boots for the Zimbabwe U-19 cricketers.

The official Twitter handle of all Zimbabwe cricket’s junior teams, called ‘Minor Chevrons’, made the announcement on Twitter. In a video shared by ‘Minor Chevrons,’ the players could be seen absolutely elated after receiving the boots.

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson’s Royals Aim to Bounce Back Against In form Chennai Super Kings

Advertisement

“Zimbabwe Cricket U19 stellar performance in India has not gone unnoticed, Puma Cricket has sponsored the whole team with cricket boots. Thank you Puma Cricket for the wonderful gesture. Many thanks to Sikandar Raza for facilitating," the tweet read.

Earlier, Sikandar Raza had bought Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets for Zimbabwe Under-19 cricketers. The players, thanks to Raza’s kind gesture, were present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to witness the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on April 22. In a video shared by ‘Minor Chevrons,’ the cricketers could be seen wholeheartedly rooting for Raza.

RELATED NEWS

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The Zimbabwe international, who was seen waving at the teenage players, replied, saying, “Thanks boys for coming and am sure some of you guys in good time will be here too in future. Best wishes for the tour."

Advertisement

Sikandar Raza secured his maiden IPL contract at the 2023 auction. The Punjab Kings franchise signed him for Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction. He became just the third Zimbabwe cricketer- after Tatenda Taibu and Ray Price- to feature in the IPL. Raza made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Advertisement

Raza recorded 16 runs and one wicket in that encounter. Punjab Kings had emerged victorious in that contest by seven runs (DLS method). After playing four matches in IPL till now, Raza has 79 runs and two wickets under his belt.

With eight points from seven matches, Punjab Kings are now placed in sixth position in the IPL 2023 standings. In their next match, they will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 18:15 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 18:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures