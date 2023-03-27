Watch: Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni Paints Seats at Chepauk Stadium, Fans Love it

The frenzy around MS Dhoni continues to be at its peak, even nearly three years after the former India skipper announced his retirement from international cricket. So, when he kickstarted preparation for IPL 2023, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of him practicing in the nets.

Anything Dhoni does suddenly becomes a hot topic on social media. And the latest addition to the list is a clip that shows Dhoni painting the seats at Chennai Super Kings’ home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium in a different style.

In a video, shared by CSK on Twitter, Dhoni is seen using a flammable torch to refurbish the seats in the stand.

Accompanied by a few supporting staff, the CSK skipper put all his focus on the task as he went on to colour some chairs with the franchise’s traditional yellow and blue shades. Following his initial yet successful attempt, Dhoni was evidently overjoyed as he was heard enthusiastically saying, “It works. It’s definitely looking Yellove."

The 41-year-old continued giving new look to some other seats. While restoring a blue one, Dhoni acknowledged, “Darker colour is even easier."

“‘Definitely Looking Yellove’ Anbuden Awaiting for April 3," CSK wrote in the caption referring to the team’s first home match.

Fans loved Dhoni’s new avatar.

They praised the legendary cricketer’s down-to-earth persona, referring to his priceless smile while doing the painting job.

An fan wrote, “He is enjoying."

Another fan termed the people lucky, who will get the opportunity to sit on those chairs. He noted, “Lucky are those who will sit on those seats."

A CSK supporter expressed his desire to book those seats coloured by Dhoni, saying, “Can anyone book that seat for me?"

A user said, “Cleaning is easily the most satisfying job."

A fan expressed his love for Dhoni by saying, “When he says something, I am smiling. He heals my heart."

Here are some other reactions:

The Chepauk stadium is donning the colours- yellow and blue- as the venue will host all of Chennai Super Kings’ home games, the first of which is scheduled for April 3.

The Dhoni-led yellow army will square off against Lucknow Super Giants in their opening home fixture. Although, CSK will begin their journey in the IPL 2023 with a mega clash against reigning champions Gujarat Giants on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

