Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Watch Live Streaming: Check How to Follow CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Match

The fifty-fifth match of the IPL 2023 will see the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai playing host to the Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni, as they face off against the Delhi Capitals, captained by David Warner.

While CSK have had an impressive season so far, DC seem to have find some late momentum after a horrible start.

Also Read: Wriddhiman Saha On What Makes Him Tick

However, Delhi Capitals are still languishing at the bottom despite their recent surge and hope to continue their good run against a strong CSK, a side that keeps on churning out good performances.

Having said that, Super Kings need to be wary since Delhi will come into this match having won four of their last five matches.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings’ batting was always getting the job done, but MS Dhoni now has a good bowling attack at his disposal too. Tushar Deshpande has seized the opportunity given to him, while Matheesha Pathirana has exceeded expectations. Deepak Chahar has been showing steady improvement and shaping up well after his return from an injury.

Ahead of Tuesday’s IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 10, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2023: Archer to Return Home After Getting Ruled Out

Advertisement

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals For IPL 2023?

CSK vs DC Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here